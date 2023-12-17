Nalwadi’s name for Mysore Airport in final stages: MP

December 17, 2023

Congress’ move to rename Airport at this stage is not right: Pratap Simmha

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has taken a strong stance against the Congress Government’s proposal to rename Mysore Airport at Mandakalli after Tipu Sultan. Simmha, pointing out that the previous BJP Government had already recommended naming it after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress Government’s attempt to alter this decision.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah told reporters in Hubballi yesterday that renaming the Mysore Airport after Tipu Sultan was an individual’s (Hubballi-Dharwad (East) MLA Prasad Abbayya) opinion and the State Government has not taken any such decision.

In a statement released to media yesterday, Simmha underscored his disapproval of the Congress Government’s efforts to change the airport’s name, making it clear that he would not allow such a deviation. He highlighted that the renaming process is in its final stages, with the former government, led by Basavaraj Bommai, accepting the proposal and recommending it to the Centre on Aug. 18, 2022.

“The renaming of Mysore Airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is in the final stages. The Congress’ proposal to rename it after Tipu Sultan at this stage is not appropriate,” Simmha stated in response, releasing details of the legal processes undertaken by the BJP Government and the Centre up to this point.

“I had written to the then CM Basavaraj Bommai on May 25, 2022, to rename the Airport as Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Airport and had requested funds to upgrade the runway. I even met the CM in this regard. Responding positively, Bommai sanctioned Rs. 319 crore for the runway expansion, and the Cabinet cleared the renaming proposal. On Aug. 18, 2022, the renaming proposal was recommended to the Centre. That means it is in the final stages. At such a stage, the Congress’ proposal to rename it after Tipu Sultan now is not right,” Pratap Simmha asserted.

Accusing Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of engaging in appeasement politics, Simmha highlighted the Chief Minister’s previous decision to permit Tipu Jayanti during his first term, which had caused discontent among the people of Mysuru and Kodavas.

“Siddharamaiah even tried to establish Tipu Sultan University in Srirangapatna when the UPA Government was in power. He has scant respect for the Yaduvamsha that ruled Mysore, under whose rule, the Mysuru region saw overall development which laid the firm foundation for Karnataka’s development,” he said. Simmha expressed his determination not to allow the renaming of Mysuru Airport after Tipu Sultan, characterising it as an attempt by Congress to engage in vote bank politics by distorting history.

“The Congress is trying to appease a community for their vote bank by twisting history. I will not allow the Congress to rename Mysore Airport after Tipu”, the MP charged.