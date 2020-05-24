Alliance Air, TruJet to start Mysuru flights from May 25

May 24, 2020

Seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for out-of-State passengers

Mysore/Mysuru: Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, is all set to commence flight operations from Mysuru from May 25 (Monday). The detailed schedule of the flight operations from May 25 to June 30 is available under Alliance Air section of www.airindia.in.

TruJet, a regional airline, too will operate daily flights between Mysuru-Belagavi from tomorrow.

According to a press note issued by Alliance Air, “The airline has tried to connect the maximum regional touchpoints across the country in its schedule so that the travellers have the convenient option to fly back to their roots, as soon as possible.”

Among the regional connections with direct flight options are Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Mysuru to Goa, Mysuru to Kochi, Kochi to Agatti and Pune to Belagavi. Travellers from Hyderabad have an option of direct flights to Kolhapur, Mysuru and Pune. Likewise, Bengaluru flyers can take direct flights to Kochi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

The airline is adhering to all Government guidelines and will follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The focus will be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and minimising contagion through contact and through frequently-touched surfaces.

Precautionary measures will be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircraft will be rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion. Light vegetarian refreshments are served on Alliance Air flights.

Institutional quarantine

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government yesterday made it mandatory for travellers, who were coming from high-density COVID-19 cases States, to undergo institutional quarantine for a minimum of seven days.

The Karnataka Health Authorities released a fresh protocol procedure for people coming from high-reported COVID-19 States, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the new guidelines, the passengers, who were coming from high-density COVID-19 States, would be sent for a minimum seven days institutional quarantine immediately after they landed in the State. Those who would complete the quarantine would have to undergo an additional seven days of home quarantine.

As for pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and those aged above 80 also have been exempted from going to institutional quarantine. Businessmen coming for the State on urgent work would also be exempted from undergoing institutional quarantine if they produce a certificate for testing negative for COVID-19 from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-recognised labs, issued two days prior to their visit to the State.