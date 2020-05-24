SSLC exams are in the interest of students: Minister
May 24, 2020

Bengaluru: Maintaining that the SSLC exam is a turning point for students and also a stepping stone for them in their further academic pursuits, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar asserted that the Board exam is being conducted only in the interest of students and not for the sake of the Government’s self-esteem.

In a talk with AIR (All India Radio), Suresh Kumar highlighted how important SSLC exam  is in the academic career of students. Pointing  out that most of the students he had talked to wanted the exam to be conducted, he said that all other stakeholders such as parents, academic experts, writers, Teacher Constituency Legislative Council members etc., too favoured the conduct of Board exam.

Stating that the postponed SSLC exam is now scheduled to commence from June 25, he said that the Department is taking all precautionary and safety measures for safe conduct of the exam. 

Stressing on the need for maintaining social distance at the centres, he said that the number of students has been restricted to 20 in each Hall and the authorities have been directed to engage an additional 8,000 Halls that can accommodate all students in compliance with social distancing measures. 

Asserting that the Government was committed to bring changes and introduce educational reforms in accordance with the current needs, he clarified that there will be no exam centre in any COVID-19 Containment Zone in the State.

