Illegal night-time revelry at Balamuri irks local residents

December 17, 2023

Tourists, mainly student groups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu make merry with DJ party during post-dusk hours

By Vinay Karekura

As night falls, Balamuri, a renowned tourist spot with waterfalls in Srirangapatna taluk, transforms into an illegal hub for a lively evening filled with foot-tapping DJ music and parties. Despite being prohibited after 6 pm, the DJ party at Balamuri continues, attracting a significant number of tourists from other States.

After 6 pm, entry to Balamuri is strictly prohibited, and the Sri Balamuri Kshetra Development Committee, responsible for managing the area, initiates the evacuation of tourist vehicles starting from 5:30 pm to ensure that no visitors remain after the designated time. The parking contractor is mandated to charge parking fees only from 8 am to 6 pm.

Curiously, as darkness envelops the tourist spot, vehicles from Kerala and Tamil Nadu freely enter Balamuri after dusk since there is no staff present to manage the parking lot. This loophole allows tourists to revel in the surroundings, with some even extending their stay until past midnight, enjoying DJ music and, reportedly, alcohol.

Youths, particularly student groups, engage in lively dancing to the DJ music and frolic in the moonlit waterfalls, enhanced by exclusive lighting arrangements. The existence of this nocturnal activity is well-known to travel firms in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who incorporate it into their Mysuru tour packages. While local authorities claim ignorance of such ‘nightlife,’ residents express concern over the unregulated influx of vehicles day and night, causing disturbances and potential safety hazards. Despite a ban on swimming in Balamuri, tragic incidents of drowning continue to occur. Residents advocate for an end to the night-time DJ events and semi-nude dancing to prevent potential mishaps and protect the sanctity of Balamuri.

Inter-State tourist vehicles parked at Balamuri parking lot during night.

Unaware and no permission, say Police

“No permission has been given for any dance events at Balamuri. Moreover, the Police Department has not received any information about DJ music and semi-nude dances organized at Balamuri during the night hours,” said Murali, Dy.SP, Srirangapatna Sub-Division

“We are proud of Balamuri, a sacred place, but what pains us is the unabated movement of hundreds of vehicles irrespective of day and night. Due to the sound of vehicles, we can’t sleep in peace. Though there is a ban on jumping into the water at Balamuri, we still witness tragic incidents of deaths due to drowning,” said Vishakantu, resident of Balamuri

“With no safety measures in place during the night, the chances of Balamuri becoming infamous due to any mishaps are more. Hence, the DJ music and semi-nude dance at Balamuri during the night should be stopped,” he demanded.

Sudhakar, President of Sri Balamuri Kshetra Development Committee said, “As per tender rules, parking fees are collected from vehicles at Balamuri from 8 am to 6 pm. Our staff won’t remain in the place after 6 pm. If DJ and semi-nude dance are conducted at night, it is akin to inviting danger. It is also illegal. We will call an emergency meeting of the Balamuri Kshetra Development Committee and discuss measures to be taken to initiate action against those conducting the DJ music events.”