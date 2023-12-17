CM, Dy.CM rubbish BJP charge
News

CM, Dy.CM rubbish BJP charge

December 17, 2023

Hubballi: Reacting to the allegations made by BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya, who has charged CM Siddharamaiah of using ‘Urban Naxals’ to conspire against Pratap Simmha, the CM said in Hubballi yesterday, “The IQ of the BJP leaders is quite low.”

“The BJP has alleged that I trapped Mysuru MP to field my son Dr. Yathindra for the 2024 LS polls. What is the politics in it? Is the security breach true or false? How does it become politicising, if they raise it? Yathindra will not contest the LS polls. But what if people want him to contest? We have not trapped Pratap Simmha and these are baseless allegations,” CM  said.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar said, “There is no need for Congress to trap anyone. For us, the security of the nation is important. Now time has come to discuss the origin of unemployment issue.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching