CM, Dy.CM rubbish BJP charge

December 17, 2023

Hubballi: Reacting to the allegations made by BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya, who has charged CM Siddharamaiah of using ‘Urban Naxals’ to conspire against Pratap Simmha, the CM said in Hubballi yesterday, “The IQ of the BJP leaders is quite low.”

“The BJP has alleged that I trapped Mysuru MP to field my son Dr. Yathindra for the 2024 LS polls. What is the politics in it? Is the security breach true or false? How does it become politicising, if they raise it? Yathindra will not contest the LS polls. But what if people want him to contest? We have not trapped Pratap Simmha and these are baseless allegations,” CM said.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar said, “There is no need for Congress to trap anyone. For us, the security of the nation is important. Now time has come to discuss the origin of unemployment issue.”