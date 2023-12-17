Drone survey of Poornaiah Canal: List of all encroachers to be compiled for eviction drive

December 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration that has launched a comprehensive drone survey to identify and eliminate encroachments on the historic Dewan Poornaiah Canal is set to compile a detailed list of encroachers, spanning private entities, public associations and even cases involving legitimate Government grants.

Subsequently, an eviction process will be initiated, preceded by the issuance of notices to the identified encroachers/squatters. The ongoing effort that began yesterday focuses on discerning unauthorised encroachments by private individuals and organisations, while also examining instances where the land may have been granted by the Government for various purposes.

The meticulous process will culminate in the formulation of an operational outline to guide the subsequent steps in tackling the encroachment issue. The drone survey is being carried out jointly by the District Administration, MCC , Department of Survey and Revenue Department.

Officials said that the use of advanced drone technology, in association with a Bengaluru-based private firm, enhances the efficiency and precision of the efforts aimed at restoring the historical significance and functionality of the Canal.

Dewan Poornaiah Canal is the main feeder canal that brings fresh water to Kukkarahalli Lake from the Lakes surrounding Bogadi and adjoining areas. Originally spanning 21 kms , the Canal has dwindled to a mere 4 kms due to encroachments, including buildings, commercial complexes and houses. In the city limits, the Canal has an area of 15 to 17 kms.

Water overflow from surrounding lakes, such as Belawadi Lake, Sahukarhundi Lake and Huyilalu Lake (Bommanahalli Lake), enters numerous residential areas due to these encroachments.

Clear picture in 1921 map

A map created in 1921 provides a detailed representation of the Poornaiah Canal’s course. Additionally, the Canal and its reach have been documented and illustrated in maps created at different junctures and for various purposes. The ongoing drone survey is being conducted based on these historical maps.

Anticipated to conclude by tomorrow (Dec. 18), the survey aims to comprehensively document all findings, with the collected data promptly handed over to the District Administration. After the drone survey is completed, the encroachments will be categorised officially and this division will aid in the eviction drive.

While private individuals facing encroachment notices will undergo subsequent eviction processes, those who have encroached upon the Canal with official land sanction for public causes will be offered alternative land for relocation. This measure is aimed at vacating encroached areas and restoring the integrity of the Canal.

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra has issued directives to initiate actions against officials from the past who granted permissions for building constructions and approved Completion Reports. Officers have been instructed to scrutinise records to identify falsified documents that facilitated encroachment of the Canal space by private individuals.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, Tahsildar Girish, City Survey Department Planning Officer Seemanthini, MCC DC Sindhu, Assistant Director of Land Records Manjunath were present.

Initiatives are in progress to clear encroachments along the Poornaiah Canal. A comprehensive drone survey is currently underway, covering a total stretch of 21 kms along the canal. Within Mysuru city limits, the Poornaiah Canal spans approximately 15 to 17 kms. Instances of unauthorised encroachments have been identified in specific areas, while in other locations, encroachments have been officially sanctioned by the Government. Upon the survey’s completion, a meticulously compiled list of encroachers will be generated. Subsequent efforts will focus on the eviction of unauthorised encroachments, alongside exploring alternative arrangements for those with government-approved encroachments. The drone survey will offer a clear and precise understanding of the current encroachment status along the Canal. —Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner