Giant of a lemon

December 17, 2023

5-kg lemon stuns farmers, public in Pollibetta, Kodagu

Siddapur: Heavy with fruits, the lemon tree in the property of Mookonda Viju Subramani at Pollibetta in Kodagu district looked as if it was drooping. The fruits, initially a vibrant green, later transformed into a striking yellow, hanging delicately like miniature Chinese lanterns. The sheer size of the lemons initially deceived Subramani, leading him to believe they were something extraordinary.

However, as the fruits matured, turning fully yellow and ripe, the taste betrayed their unassuming identity — they were simply giant lemons. Each fruit weighed an astonishing five kilograms, shattering expectations for the typical size of citrus fruits.

Viju Subramani, a former Zilla Panchayat Member and dedicated social worker, made the surprising discovery while caring for his coffee plants. Nestled among plants standing at a height of about six feet, the citrus fruits ranged from standard sizes to an extraordinary 5 kg.

Subramani had initially purchased lemons from a market in Mysuru four years ago, planting one unused fruit in his backyard amidst the coffee plants. The fruit eventually gave rise to two plants and he later relocated them to an area near his estate where organic manure had accumulated. To his amazement, the plant eventually bore these oversized lemons.

For three years, the plant remained dormant, showing no signs of flowering or fruiting, leaving Subramani perplexed about its identity. Recently, however, the plant blossomed with jasmine-like flowers, followed by the emergence of small pods that eventually developed into the impressive 5-kg lemons.

Known locally as ‘Gaja Nimbe,’ this rare lemon variety boasts adaptability to different climates and is typically found in countries like Italy and Europe. Characterised by its egg-shaped form and small seeds, the fruit and its thick peel is often used in juice and pickle-making. ‘Gaja Nimbe’ is also known for its medicinal properties.

Subramani, known for his environmental initiatives and social service, has cultivated various fruit trees on his coffee plantation, adhering to sustainable practices. He harvests only what is necessary, leaving the surplus for local animals and birds.

A recipient of numerous awards for his unique organic farming techniques and contributions to the environment and society, the oversized lemons grown on Subramani’s land stand as a testament to the fertility of the region’s soil. In a generous gesture, he has donated these giant lemons to local temples, spreading the unique bounty.