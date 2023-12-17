Yuva Brigade holds grand Kapila Arati, Lakshadeepotsava at Nanjangud

December 17, 2023

Nanjangud: The grand and colourful Kapila Arati and Lakshadeepotsava, organised by Yuva Brigade at Nanjangud, concluded on Friday amidst the presence of thousands of devotees who raised slogans hailing Lord Sri Nanjundeshwara.

Preparations were started for this grand event three days ago with activists of Yuva Brigade engaging in extracting garbage from river Kapila using tippers. The banks of river Kapila and Hadinaru Kalu Mantapa were colourfully decorated with flowers and electric lightings. A Shiva Linga was placed at Hadinaru Kalu Mantapa and rituals like Ksheerabhisheka, Phala and Panchamritabhisheka were offered to the Linga. Later, devotees were also allowed to perform Haalina Abhisheka.

At 7.30 pm, at a beautifully erected dais at the centre of Kapila river, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the programme by offering Ashta Teertha to river Kapila. Suttur Seer, Sri Mahanta Swamiji of Devanur Muttt and Sri Channabasava Swamiji of Mallanmoole Mutt were brought to the dais in a boat. Five Rutviks (Vedics), led by Krishna Jois, offered puja to river Kapila. At Sopanakatte, thousands of earthen lamps were lit by the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Suttur Seer complimented the activists of Yuva Brigade for organising Kapila Arati every year to preserve and continue our rich cultural heritage.

Yuva Brigade Organiser Chandrashekar, who also spoke, said that Suttur Seer organises Kapila Arati at Suttur every year in a very organised manner and has graciously donated materials worth Rs. 1 lakh to erect dais at the centre of Kapila river to encourage our work.

State Convenor of Yuva Brigade Harsha Shivamogga, Kishore, Girish, Harshavardhan and others were present during the occasion.

7 tipper loads of garbage removed

Devotees who come here to take a holy dip in river Kapila are leaving garbage such as old clothes and flowers offered during puja at home in the river, out of superstition, which is a sinful act. Activists of Yuva Brigade have removed 7 tipper loads of garbage from the river and cleansed Kapila river. Devotees who come here to a have a darshan of Lord Srikanteshwara must shun the sinful act immersing the garbage in the river. Such acts committed at holy religious centres are unpardonable and will haunt the devotees, said Suttur Seer.