Two years on, new Passport Office awaits opening: Former Mayor
News

Two years on, new Passport Office awaits opening: Former Mayor

December 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Two years have elapsed since the new building of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra was built at Linganna Circle in Ittigegud near Mysuru Zoo, but is yet to open the door, thus defeating the very purpose of providing services to people in the heart of the city.

In a press release, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has stated that “Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) constructed the building spending crores of rupees on Zoo Road. The delay in inaugurating the building gives rise to suspicion that there has been a deliberate attempt to utilise the facility for other purposes.”

Earlier, the people of Mysuru and surroundings were going to Bengaluru for passport. Understanding the need, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha got the Passport Central Office sanctioned to Mysuru, which is currently functioning on a temporary basis at Metagalli Post Office in the city. With hundreds of people visiting the passport office daily, the lack of adequate space and facilities had turned into an issue, he said.

The new Passport Office building has a vast facility, with better parking facilities. The building constructed using taxpayers money should be inaugurated at the earliest to provide services to the people, before it turns into an abandoned structure, urged Swamy.

