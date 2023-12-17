Over 3,800 from Mysuru vie for 262 Junior Accounts Assistant posts

December 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 3,872 candidates in Mysuru are taking up the examination for 262 Junior Accounts Assistant posts (across the State), organised by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) across eight examination centres in the city this morning.

According to DDPI H.K. Pandu, out of the 4,033 candidates registered in the district, 3,872 are actively taking the exams today. Yesterday featured the General Kannada exam for candidates residing outside Karnataka. While 43 candidates registered, only 16 candidates appeared.

Today’s schedule included the General Studies exam in the morning, followed by exams in English, Kannada, and Computer Science in the afternoon.

The examination venues include Bifurcated Maharaja’s PU College at Nazarbad, Maharaja’s College on JLB Road, Maharaja’s PU College on JLB Road, Government PU College at M.G. Koppal, Maharani’s PU College on Narayana Shastri Road, Government PU College for Girls at People’s Park in Nazarbad, Maharani’s Arts College on JLB Road and Government Adarsha Vidyalaya at Jockey Quarters.

Body-worn cameras to invigilators were fixed and connected in a hurried manner, 30 minutes after the exams began.

Elaborate security measures, including the installation of mobile jammers and CCTV cameras, have been implemented to prevent malpractice within the examination centers. Additionally, Section 144 of the Cr.PC has been enforced within a 200-metre radius around each exam centre by the City Police Commissioner.

Two teams led by route officers are overseeing the process, with each centre having one observer, one superintendent, a local inspection officer, and a sitting squad. The Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner are providing supervision. Face recognition equipment is available at every centre, and all procedures are completed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Despite the provision of body-worn cameras to invigilators, they were distributed half an hour late. Technical persons were seen hurriedly fixing the cameras and were running towards the examination centres.