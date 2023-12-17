Govt. doctor conducts nine C-Sections in a single night

December 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A Government Hospital doctor has set a record of sorts by conducting nine deliveries in a single night, at K.R. Nagar Taluk in the district.

Dr. Bhavani, a Gynaecologist at Mother and Children Care Government Hospital, K.R. Nagar town, conducted the deliveries through Caesarean Section (C-Section) during her night duty, thus earning praise from all the quarters. Among the newborns, three are boys and six girls.

An elated Dr. Bhavani said, “It is indeed challenging to conduct deliveries through C-Section during night hours, amid the lack of adequate staff. I have the satisfaction of conducting the surgeries successfully.”

Daughter of S.K. Yoganna of Saligrama (the new taluk carved out of K.R. Nagar recently), Dr. Bhavani has been rendering her service as a Gynaecologist at this Hospital for the past seven years.

Having a vast experience, Dr. Bhavani, apart from the locals, also attends to pregnant women from nearby Hunsur, Periyapatna, Kodinarasipur, K.R. Pet and Mysuru taluks.

Considering her rare feat of conducting nine deliveries in a foolproof way, K.R. Nagar Taluk Health Officer Dr. Nataraju congratulated Dr. Bhavani and wished her to bring more laurels to the Hospital.