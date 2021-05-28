Lockdown Rush
May 28, 2021

People throng markets to stock up as tougher lockdown begins tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru:  With the District Administration announcing complete lockdown for five days in a week from 6 am tomorrow (May 29) till 6 am on June 7, giving time to citizens to purchase essential items only between 6 am and 12 noon on Mondays and Thursdays, Mysureans thronged various shops including liquor outlets to stock up their requirements this morning.

Large crowds were seen since as early as 6 am when the shops opened. People thronged provision stores, super markets, fruits and vegetable stalls, meat stalls and bakeries to stock them for the next 10 days. In fact, the guidelines released by the District Administration has allowed residents to purchase essential items on Mondays and Thursdays between 6 am and 12 noon. Milk booths, HOPCOMS, medical stores etc., are allowed to do business during the lockdown period.

Traffic in city looked like normal days with people moving in their two-wheelers and four-wheelers with their ‘stocking mission.’ At 9.30 am, the Police patrol vehicles hit the streets and alerted shopkeepers through the public address system fitted to their vehicles about the closing time and began asking the shopkeepers to close down when the clock struck at 10 am. The citizens were sent back home by the Cops and were asked to make purchases on Monday.

Safety norms like social distancing was flouted by citizens as they literally jostled to buy essentials without bothering about Corona. The buzz of activities was witnessed equally in Central Business District and in residential areas where neighbourhood provision stores were opened to meet the daily needs of the residents. 

As people started hoarding rations and moving back home, city’s roads, especially in and around Santhepet, Shivarampet, Sayyaji Rao Road, APMC and Bandipalya witnessed traffic snarls. People were also busy purchasing liquor and tobacco products in bulk. Vegetables, fruits and flowers being sold at prominent Circles and Junctions at various localities in city too witnessed huge rush.

