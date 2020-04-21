Mysuru-origin US Doctor gets a brilliant 100-car salute

April 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a proud moment for Mysuru as a city-based doctor living in the United States received a unique ‘Drive of Honour’, a heart-warming gesture to appreciate her efforts in fighting the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Drive of Honour’ was performed in front of the house of Dr. Uma Madhusudan, a Mysuru-based doctor who is treating COVID-19 patients in South Windsor Hospital in the USA.

The local neighbourhood in the USA honoured her and the video of the ‘Drive of Honour’ has gone viral. In the video, several Police vehicles, fire brigade trucks and private vehicles can be seen going past through her house with sirens and honks blowing. A convoy of at least 100 vehicles drove past Dr. Madhusudan’s house stopping by for a few seconds and thanking her.

As the global coronavirus crisis deepens, doctors across the world are being hailed as heroes and saviours, putting their own lives at risk to protect that of others. Dr. Uma Madhusudan is a 1990 batch graduate from JSS Medical College, a constituent college of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru. Dr. Uma works at South Windsor Hospital.

The ‘Drive of Honour’ video has been shared by Karnataka Medical education Minister Dr. Sudhakar on Twitter. The video shows Dr. Uma standing at her lawn while a string of vehicles pass her by with the drivers waving at her, honking and cheering.

“Happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients,” Sudhakar wrote. “It’s a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, and fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving and honking to say Thank you Dr. Uma!”

The tweet has since been going viral and even the teachers and friends from JSS Medical College have sent their greetings and appreciation.