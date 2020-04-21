Mysuru-origin US Doctor gets a brilliant 100-car salute
COVID-19, News

Mysuru-origin US Doctor gets a brilliant 100-car salute

April 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a proud moment for Mysuru as a city-based doctor living in the United States received a unique ‘Drive of Honour’, a heart-warming gesture to appreciate her efforts in fighting the global Coronavirus pandemic. 

The ‘Drive of Honour’ was performed in front of the house of Dr. Uma Madhusudan, a Mysuru-based doctor who is treating COVID-19 patients in South Windsor Hospital in the USA. 

The local neighbourhood in the USA honoured her and the video of the ‘Drive of Honour’ has gone viral. In the video, several Police vehicles, fire brigade trucks and private vehicles can be seen going past through her house with sirens and honks blowing. A convoy of at least 100 vehicles drove past Dr. Madhusudan’s house stopping by for a few seconds and thanking her. 

As the global coronavirus crisis deepens, doctors across the world are being hailed as heroes and saviours, putting their own lives at risk to protect that of others. Dr. Uma Madhusudan is a 1990 batch graduate from JSS Medical College, a constituent college of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru. Dr. Uma works at South Windsor Hospital. 

The ‘Drive of Honour’ video has been shared by Karnataka Medical education Minister Dr. Sudhakar on Twitter. The video shows Dr. Uma standing at her lawn while a string of vehicles pass her by with the drivers waving at her, honking and cheering.

“Happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients,” Sudhakar wrote. “It’s a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, and fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving and honking to say Thank you Dr. Uma!”

READ ALSO  Holidays for teachers extended till Apr. 11

The tweet has since been going viral and even the teachers and friends from JSS Medical College have sent their greetings and appreciation. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching