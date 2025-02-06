Mysuru Police hold Property Parade

February 6, 2025

Stolen properties worth Rs. 2.06 crore handed over to owners

Mysuru: In a major crackdown on stolen property, the Mysuru District Police have recovered goods worth Rs. 2,06,85,504, solving multiple cases, including six extortions, 25 house burglaries, six thefts by servants, 67 vehicle thefts, 15 ordinary thefts, five thefts of domesticated animals and four cheating cases.

Addressing reporters at the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Grounds this morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana announced that the recovered items, displayed with Court approval, serve as public information. Many stolen items have already been returned to their rightful owners.

The SP was joined by Additional SPs C. Mallik and L. Nagesh, along with Dy.SPs and Circle Inspectors from various jurisdictions.

Gold and silver worth Rs. 1,01,55,219 were seized in 35 cases, including 2 kg 439 grams 600 milligrams of gold and 4.36 kg of silver articles. Cash amounting to Rs. 42,36,585 was recovered in 18 cases. In 67 vehicle theft cases, the Police seized five cars, three autorickshaws, two tractors, three tippers, three road rollers and 51 two-wheelers, valued at Rs. 52,12,620.

Cash and goods worth Rs. 9,43,000 were seized in extortion cases, while Rs. 8,89,200 worth of valuables were recovered from chain-snatching cases. Stolen property valued at Rs. 74,94,954 was retrieved from house burglaries, Rs. 17,98,000 in articles and cash from servant thefts, Rs. 34,02,620 from vehicle thefts, Rs. 34,09,830 from other thefts and Rs. 23,22,000 from cheating cases.

In eight cases of hardware and electric goods theft, items including sump motors, batteries, laptops, tablets and hard drives worth Rs. 3,54,000 were seized. In four cases of domesticated animal theft, six cows and three sheep were recovered, valued at Rs. 2,95,000. In nine ordinary theft cases, goods worth Rs. 2,90,680 were seized.

Under Mysuru District Police jurisdiction, 90 stolen mobile phones of various brands, valued at Rs. 13,50,000, were recovered using the Central Equipment Identity Register Portal.