Now you can register your property

February 6, 2025

Sub-Registrar Offices resume work after Kaveri 2.0 portal restored

Mysuru: The registration of properties, marriages and other documents, which was affected for the past one week owing to stoppage of Kaveri 2.0 software due to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, has resumed since yesterday.

DDoS is a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.

People, who were troubled as they were unable to procure Encumbrance Certificate (EC), registered documents among others over a few days, heaved a sigh of relief with recommencement of registration works. Not only the general public but also those dependent on people coming to Sub-Registrar Office, such as the document and deed writers, photocopy shop owners, petty shop owners among others, were also affected with no business.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Yashasvini, Sub-Registrar (Mysuru South), said that the works had resumed with people getting their ECs and also taking up registrations. “There was a technical issue for the past one week. But now, it has been resolved and routine works are being carried out,” she said.

In a press release, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda informed that Kaveri 2.0 application, which was affected by a DDoS attack from last one week, had been fully restored and was operating normally.

“The attack had impacted the registrations and EC/CC (Encumbrance Certificate/ Certified Copy) services, which had further reduced the revenue collection. In order to address this, a range of enhanced security measures have been implemented to mitigate the future risks and e-Governance Department is continuously monitoring to safeguard the application. On Feb.1, 2025 where the application was hit majorly, the number of registrations dropped to 556, while the number of EC signed was 1,649 and number of CC issued was 405 with revenue collection of Rs. 15.18 crore,” stated the release.

The release further added, “On Feb. 3 interim measures were taken and the numbers slightly improved with number of registrations being 5,243, EC count was 3,525 and CC issued was 652 with revenue collection of Rs. 52,24 crore. On Feb. 4, the application was down and after detailed analysis, measures were put in place to restore the application. As the application performance improved, the number of registrations stood at 1,657, EC at 7,327 and CC issued was 977 with revenue collection of Rs. 17.13 crore.”

As of Feb. 5 (4 pm), a total of 7,225 registrations were done, 3,903 Encumbrance Certificates and 753 CCs were issued, collecting a total revenue of Rs. 62.59 crore.