Should one drive with a helmet on?

February 6, 2025

Four-wheeler owner receives Police notice to pay fine for violating traffic rule, for third time in a row; His offence – ‘Not wearing helmet while at wheels’ !

Mysuru: A four-wheeler owner has received a notice for violating traffic rules, for driving without wearing helmet, that has left him in a tizzy yet again, over how the folly of the Police continues to land him in a tricky situation, with solution eluding him.

Mohammed Mushahid, a resident of the city, who owns a high-end four-wheeler bearing registration number KA09-MF-7191, has received a e-challan dated Jan. 7, 2025, on his mobile phone, for the third time in a row, to pay a fine of Rs. 500 towards the violation under section 133 of Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act, for not wearing the helmet at Garudagambha Circle in K.R. Nagar town.

Strangely, he has to pay a total fine amount of Rs. 1,500 for not wearing helmet — twice on the same day (Jan. 7, 2025 at K.R. Nagar’s Garudagambha Circle) and on Dec. 27, 2024 at the same Circle. Once he had also received a notice for driving without wearing seat belt.

Caught off-guard, following the multiple notices issued by the Police, Mushahid contacted them, only to be coolly told ‘to pay the fine first and think next over how the blunder may have occurred.’

If it was for once, the blunder could have been passed off without a blink, but for three times, which raises suspicion over the possibilities of either a technical error, following the introduction of AI-based cameras at traffic junctions or any miscreants, using the same number plate for a two-wheeler, and riding according to their merry, at the cost of Mushahid.

The Police, instead of taking corrective measures, advise Mushahid to pay the fine first, adducing at the lack of common sense in them.