Mysuru sends a green message

Mysuru: There is a paramount need to protect the environment at the moment, and this is what World Environment Day, which is celebrated every year on June 5, highlights. This year, the theme is ‘Air Pollution’.

Mysuru joined the country this morning to celebrate World Environment Day. Jathas, planting of saplings, bicycle rallies, special lecture programmes, cleaning drives, awareness on plastic and several other programmes were held to mark the occasion.

As part of the World Environment Day in Mysuru, an event was held at Organisation for Development of People (ODP) at its premises in Bannimantap. Former MLC D. Madegowda called upon city dwellers to contribute their mite for conservation of environment, prevention of polluting land, air and water as well by planting trees and adopting environment-friendly lifestyle.

Senior Field Superintendent at Naganahalli Organic Farming Research Centre Dr. P. Prakash, Head of the Department of Environment KSOU Dr. T.S. Harsha, ODP Director D. Stany Almeda, Principal of Maharaja Institute of Technology H.T. Kamalamma, Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee Chairman B.M. Anis, President of Mahilodaya Mahila Okkoota Vijayamba and others were present.

At RMNH

As many as 80 higher primary school students took part in the painting and drawing competition organised on the theme ‘ill effects air pollution’ at Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Siddarthanagar.

Bicycle rally

Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and District Civil Court Judge B.P. Devamane flagged off a cycle rally organised by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in front of DC Office. The rally was aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of cycling to minimise the use of fuel for transportation and other aspects of environment conservation.

JSS Hospital

Saplings were also planted in the premises of JSS Hospital and Research Centre in the presence of ACP (Traffic) G.N. Mohan today. Director of JSS Hospital Dr. M. Dayananda, Principal of JSS Medical College and Research Centre Dr. Basavanagowdappa and Medical Superintendent Dr. M .Guruswamy were present.

Rose Garden

Hundreds of saplings were also planted by the Forest Department at the premises of MCC Quarters Rose Garden Park near Cheluvamba Park in Yadavagiri in the presence of Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, DCF Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar and local Corporators.

Hebbal Lake

District Minister G T. Devegowda launched planting of saplings at Hebbal Lake at a programme organised by Forest Department. DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ACF Kripanidhi, RFOs Govindaraj, Lokesh Murthy and Girish, Mysore Grahakara Parishat’s Bhamy V. Shenoy, Mysore Industries Association’s Sureshkumar Jain and others were present.

Awareness rally

Marking World Environment Day, ITC-WOW (Indian Tobacco Company-Wellbeing out of Waste), in association with Mysuru City Corporation, had organised an awareness rally on environment. About 100 people comprising members of the organising company and MCC participated in the rally which commenced from Chikka Gadiyara and proceeded to Dr. Rajkumar Park in front of Mysore Palace where more than 50 saplings were planted. Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ITC-WOW Chief Chandrashekar, Co-ordinators Mohan Siddhi, M. Shivaraj, Corporator Satish, MCC Environment Engineer Mythri, Health Officers Dr. Jayanth, Dr. Nagaraj and others were present.

