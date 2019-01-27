Mysuru to have air connectivity to five cities under UDAN
Mysuru:  The Union Government has approved to provide air connectivity to five prominent cities from Mandakalli Airport, under its Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN)-3.   

As per the initiative, six aircrafts will fly between Mysuru and five other cities — Hyderabad, Belagavi, Panaji, Kochi and Bengaluru, while two aircrafts will fly to Hyderabad, there will be one flight each to Belagavi, Kochi, Panaji and Bengaluru.

Three airline operators –Alliance Airline, Turbo Megha and Indigo Airlines have come forward to offer the services.

In the backdrop of Udan project being extended from Mysuru, MP Pratap Simha thanked Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.

MP Pratap Simha said the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has approved to operate flights to the five cities under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The flights will start operating in a couple of months, he said and added that he has thanked PM Narendra Modi and the Civil Aviation Minister for the same.   

January 27, 2019

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Mysuru to have air connectivity to five cities under UDAN”

  1. Altaf Gajia says:
    January 27, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    excellent job done by MP Pratap Simha. he has improved railway, airway and roadway connectivity of Mysore.

    Reply

