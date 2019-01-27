Tea seller’s daughter marches at Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, makes Mysuru proud

Mysuru: If thirty-year-old Major Khushboo Kanwar, daughter of a bus conductor from Jaipur in Rajasthan created history by commanding the all-woman contingent of the Assam Rifles in the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi yesterday, M.R. Chandana, the daughter of a tea vendor in Mysuru, made the city proud as she marched along with the NCC contingent at the Parade.

While Major Khushboo led the all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles (it was for the first time in the history of Assam Rifles, the oldest Paramilitary Force that an all-woman contingent participated), it was a matter of pride and privilege for Chandana as she was the only female participant from Mysuru from the Army Wing to be a part of the historic event.

She was picked from a pool of 1,800 candidates (Army Wing) under the Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate after strenuous mental and physical tests. Chandana is a student of JSS Women’s Polytechnic.

Chandana’s father Rajendra runs ‘Vani Tiffins,’ a small tea shop near Kuppanna Park in city and the family survives out of the income generated by the tea shop. “My daughter is dedicated and hardworking and I am glad that she is representing Mysuru in New Delhi, marching for India amidst VVIPs including the President and the Prime Minister. It is all due to her efforts. She has proved that people coming from humble backgrounds too can reach the top,” says Rajendra.

Chandana’s mother Pushpalatha too says that it was a proud moment for her. “My daughter was determined to achieve this feat. Last year she tried but could not make it in the final cut and this year, she worked hard and made us all proud,” she said. Her parents said that it was a moment of pride when they watched their daughter’s contingent marching past the Rajpath.

Sharing her experiences, Chandana told Star of Mysore that she has been preparing since months for this parade and followed a rigorous drill schedule. “The routine was strenuous and very demanding. I am glad that I could make it and it was beyond what I had even dreamt of,” she said.

“VVIPs and many people were cheering as we marched and in the end, we all cried out of joy after the march-past on the very important road of the country. It was a great feeling to have marched along with the heroes of our Armed Forces and along with sophisticated weapons,” she added.

On her career aspirations, Chandana said that she wanted to become an Army Officer and the Republic Day parade has boosted her strength and courage. “Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to our camp and encouraged us. We attended a tea party at the Army Chief’s house and we will attend a dinner party with our President today evening,” she said.

Apart from Chandana, from the NCC Navy Wing M. Manju, a B.Com third year student of Maharaja’s College, Aishwarya, a third year student of Integrated M.Sc. in molecular Biology at Yuvaraja’s College and Pradeep, a Second B.Sc. student of Yuvaraja’s College, Sahana (Air Wing) from Teresian College and Aravind (Army Wing) from Maharaja’s College also marched with the NCC contingent. Manju, from Beerihundi, is the son of a daily wager.

This is for the first time that three Cadets have participated in the Republic Day Parade from the Navy Wing, Mysuru after a long gap of 12 years.

In all, 12 members from the Karnataka Goa Directorate participated in the Republic Day activities in New Delhi.

Speaking to SOM, Manju and Aishwarya said that it was a life-time opportunity to hobnob with the top brass in the Armed Forces and the VVIPs. “We are waiting for the dinner with President Ram Nath Kovind today evening and we are all excited,” they said.

