Mysuru Travel Mart at JCAC from June 5 to 7

March 14, 2026

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat invited to inaugurate event

Mysore/Mysuru: The fifth edition of the Mysuru Travel Mart will be held from June 5 to June 7 at the Jagannath Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in Mysuru.

Organised by the Mysuru Travels Association in collaboration with the Karnataka Tourism Department, Hotel Owners’ Association and other organisations, the event aims to bring together tourism stakeholders from across the country.

A delegation of tourism stakeholders, led by Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, recently met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and invited him to inaugurate the event.

Mysuru Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth and Skal International President C.A. Jayakumar explained the significance of the Travel Mart and its role in strengthening tourism development in the region.

The delegation discussed the program’s framework, its format, and the success of previous editions, requesting the Union Minister to inaugurate the event and extend full support. After learning about the details, the Union Minister expressed his willingness to extend full support to the initiative.

The delegation also discussed tourism development in Mysuru and Kodagu and explored possible initiatives to further enhance the region’s tourism potential. Earlier, the organisers had met Karnataka Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, who too assured full cooperation for the event.

The previous four editions of the Mysuru Travel Mart had successfully brought together tourism stakeholders from across the country. This year, organisers expect over 10,000 visitors and more than 1,000 tourism professionals to participate.

The event will feature over 100 stalls, panel discussions on key industry issues, seminars, tourism and hospitality awards and cultural programmes.

Organisers believe that hosting the event in Mysuru will provide tourism stakeholders from across the country an opportunity to explore the city and strengthen its presence on the global map.