Stadium plan at KSIC land in T. Narasipur revoked: Formal word on return of land by DYES awaited

March 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the announcement made by Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh in the Assembly recently to drop the proposal for constructing a stadium on land belonging to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory at Bhyrapura in T. Narasipur, the process has begun to withdraw the land earlier allotted to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).

The KSIC Filature Factory has about 13.8 acres of land, of which 5.8 acres had been handed over to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for building a stadium. The Khata for the land had also been issued in the name of the department.

However, after the proposal came to light, ‘Parisarakkaagi Naavu’ and several environmental organisations, trade unions, the Mysuru City & District Freedom Fighters Association and leaders of the BJP and JD(S) strongly opposed the plan, citing concerns that it could threaten the legacy of the famed Mysore Silk saree produced by KSIC, an institution established during the rule of the Maharajas of Mysore.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on condition of anonymity, an official said that following the Minister’s announcement in the Assembly, a formal communication from the State Government is awaited.

Once the letter is received, the Revenue Department will write to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports asking it to return the land, as the Government has withdrawn consent for the stadium proposal.

Meanwhile, the Sericulture Department will have to write to the Tahsildar seeking the return of the relevant land documents. The Tahsildar will then complete the formalities, after which the ownership details in the land records (RTC) will be changed, said Suresh Achar, Tahsildar of T. Narasipur.

Trade Union leaders said that following the Minister’s announcement in the Assembly, the indefinite protest staged by workers outside the factory premises has been called off. “We are hopeful that the Government will honour its assurance. The protesting employees have resumed work at the factory,” they said.

They added that once the ongoing Assembly Session concludes on Mar. 23, the formal procedures for returning the land are expected to begin. Senior officials of the Sericulture Department and KSIC have also conveyed the same to them, they said, expressing happiness over the decision to retain the land with the factory.