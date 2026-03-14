Duplin Complex row: Public hearing on Mar. 18 to start eviction procedure

March 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A public hearing will be held on Mar. 18 to initiate eviction proceedings against tenants who have allegedly occupied shops illegally at Duplin Complex in Shivarampet, said Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Commissioner K.R. Rakshith.

Speaking to reporters, Rakshith said that under the Karnataka Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974, conducting a public hearing is mandatory before initiating eviction proceedings. The step is being taken following a recent High Court order.

Earlier, the occupants had been given time till the first week of March to vacate the shops voluntarily, he said. In the first phase, eviction proceedings will be initiated against 21 shops identified as unauthorised after the public hearing, he added.

He clarified that, for the time being, those who have obtained Sale Deeds for shops authorised by an engineer of erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will not face immediate action. However, the legal validity of such Sale Deeds will be examined at a meeting of MDA and the matter may later be referred to the Government.

Rakshith also said that the Government would take a final decision on whether compensation should be provided to those shop owners who have secured Sale Deeds before vacating them from the complex.

Duplin Complex has more than 50 shops, of which 21 have been identified as unauthorised. Notices have already been issued to some of the occupants and pasted on the shop walls. However, the shopkeepers allegedly removed the notices, he said.

Merchants’ response

Duplin Complex Merchants’ Association President Girish said, the Association would decide its next course of action after discussing the issue at a meeting. “The MDA Commissioner has questioned the legal validity of the Sale Deeds executed by an engineer. We will discuss the matter in our Association meeting and decide our stand,” he said.