Mysuru Warriors ropes in 16 players from KPL-2019 auction

Mysuru: NR Group, the agarbathies to aerospace conglomerate and owners of Mysuru Warriors, participated in the player’s auction yesterday at Taj West End in Bengaluru for Karnataka Premier League (KPL)-2019.

In the player’s auction process, Mysuru Warriors roped in 16 players who will be representing the team in the eighth season of the KPL-2019 Associate Sponsor Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

We are really optimistic with our new squad this year. Some of the promising young guns will flourish under the mentorship of the experienced players. We are confident; this year’s KPL is going to be extremely entertaining with some good and exciting cricket.” — Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysuru Warriors and MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathies

While Mysuru Warriors bagged Aniruddha Joshi for Rs.7,10,000, the second most expensive buy in the bidding, the other players for Mysuru Warriors are J. Suchith (retained) Rs.2,50,000, Vyshak Vijay Kumar (retained) – Rs.2,50,000, Amit Verma – Rs.5,20,000, Shoaib Manager – Rs.4,65,000, M. Venkatesh – Rs.2,65,000, K.S. Devaiah – Rs.1,80,000, Kushal M. Wadhwani – Rs.1,05,000, Vinay N. Sagar – 65,000, K.V. Siddharth – Rs.50,000, P. Sankalp Shettinavar – Rs.35,000, D. Nischal – Rs.25,000, Saurabh Yadav – Rs.20,000, N.V. Manjesh Reddy – Rs.20,000, Kishan Bedare – Rs.20,000 and Jayesh Babu – Rs.20,000. Other Mysuru Zone players picked up by various teams are: K.B. Pawan – Rs.3,55,000 (Hubli Tigers), S.P. Manjunath – Rs.1,80,000 (Shivamogga Lions), S.J. Nikin Jose – Rs.85,000 (Bengaluru Blasters), M.B. Darshan – Rs.1,30,000 and A.M.Kiran – Rs.20,000 (Belagavi Panthers), M.G.Naveen – Rs.3,50,000 (Bijapur Bulls) and Vishnu Priyan – Rs.20,000 (Ballari Tuskers).