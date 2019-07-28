U Mumba wins ‘Maharashtra derby’

U Mumba opened their home campaign by defeating Puneri Paltan 33-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here yesterday.

In the game touted as the ‘Maharashtra Derby’, Mumbai’s Abhishek Singh (5 points) emerged star performer, while teammates Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and skipper Fazal Atrachali (4 points each) made notable contributions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors with a 27-25 in an edge-of-the-seat thrilling match in the second match of the day.

Sandeep Dhull of the winning Jaipur Pink Panthers was the best defender as he scored eight tackle points, whereas Deepak Niwas Hooda was touted as the best raider since he managed to scare six raid points for his team.