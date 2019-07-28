U Mumba wins ‘Maharashtra derby’
Sports

U Mumba wins ‘Maharashtra derby’

U Mumba opened their home campaign by defeating Puneri Paltan 33-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here yesterday.

In the game touted as the ‘Maharashtra Derby’, Mumbai’s Abhishek Singh (5 points) emerged star performer, while teammates Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and skipper Fazal Atrachali (4 points each) made notable contributions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors with a 27-25 in an edge-of-the-seat thrilling match in the second match of the day.

Sandeep Dhull of the winning Jaipur Pink Panthers was the best defender as he scored eight tackle points, whereas Deepak Niwas Hooda was touted as the best raider since he managed to scare six raid points for his team.

July 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching