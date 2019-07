The Mysore District Chess Association (MDCA) will be conducting a U-19 Open Chess Tourney on Aug.11 at the University Lions Hall, behind Oval Athletic Grounds in city.

Events will be held for U-7, U-9, U-11 & U-19 boys and girls. Entry fee is Rs.300. Spot entries will be accepted at the venue.

Players should bring their own chess sets. For details, call Mob: 86181-01368 or 94482-73082.