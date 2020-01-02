Mysuru welcomes 25 babies on New Year’s Day
Mysuru welcomes 25 babies on New Year's Day

January 2, 2020

67,000 babies were born in India, world’s highest

Mysuru/Mysore:  Being born on New Year’s Day can bring you fame and a little bit of luck. Though it is not clear precisely when newspapers and television broadcasts began announcing the arrival of the year’s first babies, the image of a baby representing a fresh start dates back to ancient Greece.

Even now, there is a ton of emphasis on the tiny face of a New Year. 25 new parents of Mysuru city rang in the New Year by welcoming the first babies born in 2020, moments after the stroke of midnight. From 12 am on the New Year Eve, till 6 pm on Jan. 1, 25 children were born at the State-run Cheluvamba Children’s Hospital. 

Of this, 9 are girls and 16 boys. 15 mothers had normal delivery while 10 underwent Caesarean section, informed Dr. S. Gangamma, Resident Medical Officer of Cheluvamba Children’s Hospital. From Tuesday 12 midnight till Wednesday morning 5 am, 9 babies were born and of them, 6 were boys and 3 were girl babies. 

In Mysuru district, 22 babies were born between 12 midnight on New Year Eve and 8 am on New Year Day. Of them, 9 were boys and 13 were girl babies. 

Over 67,385 babies were born in India on New Year’s Day. Indian babies accounted for 17 percent of the estimated 3,92,078 babies that were born globally on New Year’s Day. India with 67,385 topped the list followed by China at 46,299, Nigeria at 26,039, Pakistan at 16,787, Indonesia at 13,020, Unites States of America 10,452, Democratic Republic of Congo 10,247 and Ethiopia at 8,493.

