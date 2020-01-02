Mysuru Winter Festival to conclude tonight

January 2, 2020

Pyrotechnics, Dance-Drama and Police Band enthral Palace gathering on penultimate day

Mysuru/Mysore: The penultimate day of Winter Festival at Mysore Palace premises here last evening featured a performance by Police Band and a dance-drama ‘Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Vaibhava’ by artistes of Sri Raghuleela Sangeetha Mandira.

The Police Band led by senior artiste Thandavamurthy commenced with the song Prasanna Ganapathy, a composition of Piteelu Chowdiah followed by composition of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Maharajara Keerthane, Aigiri Nandini, Bhagyada Lakshmi Baaramma, Saarasmukhi, Yentharo Mahanubhavalu and the famous Wedding Bells of Veena Maestro Chitti Babu followed by Thillanna of Veene Seshanna. The dance-drama, led by Sunitha Chandrakumar, was excellently portrayed with dialogue packed with devotion and emotion.

Another attraction on the New Year Day was a grand pyrotechnics display featuring colourful crackers for over 15 minutes which lit the sky with colours.

The Palace premises was full of visitors to enjoy the soothing music in the ambience of colourful flowers and floral structures.

The footfall for the Winter Festival from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 crossed 3.6 lakh with 33,000 people visiting yesterday.

It may be mentioned here that the firework display, which was scheduled to welcome New Year at the strike of 12 midnight on Dec. 31, was postponed following the State mourning for the demise of Pejawar Seer on Dec. 29. Also, the cultural events of Dec. 29 and 30 were postponed to Jan. 1 and 2 respectively.

Hence, the Winter Fest with Flower Show will conclude tonight with ‘Harsha Dhwani,’ a musical evening by Sriharsha of SaReGaMaPa fame and teams of SaReGaMaPa and Kannada Kogile reality shows from 7 pm to 9 pm.



