NAAC accreditation: Mysore University slips to A grade

September 21, 2021

In the fourth cycle of accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), University of Mysore (UoM) has slipped to A grade. The grade is valid for five years from Sept. 20, 2021. UoM had secured A+ grade with 3.47 CGPA in the third cycle. NAAC team had visited the Varsity between Sept. 15 and 17 to assess the education & examination system and research.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said, “We hoped to retain A+ grade as we had good infrastructure and facilities for students. We lacked strength in teaching faculty and research.”

In May 2019, he had said that the State Government had permitted to fill backlog posts and the posts reserved for Hyderabad-Karnataka region. “As many as 76 backlog and 54 posts under the reservation will be filled soon. UoM is waiting for Government’s order. Even if these posts are filled, it will not match the NAAC guidelines. The Varsity needs to appoint at least 200 teaching and 200 non-teaching faculties. If the appointment process is completed before December 2019, then the Varsity has chances to get ‘A++’ grade by NAAC,” he had stated. However, since then no recruitment has been possible for various reasons.