Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar remembered in city
Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar remembered in city

June 4, 2024

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture  V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, MCC Zone-6 Zonal Officer Vani Alva and others seen after garlanding the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on the occasion of Nalwadi’s 140th birth anniversary at K.R. Circle in city this morning. Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, accompanied by BJP party workers, garlanded the statue earlier in the day. With Model Code of Conduct in force and counting of votes of the LS election underway today, the official celebration was a low-key affair.

