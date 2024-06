June 4, 2024

T.K. Nagappa, a resident of Neethi Marga in Siddarthanagar, passed away yesterday evening at Tagadur in Nanjangud taluk.

He leaves behind seven sons including Bellary’s Kishkinda University Vice-Chancellor Prof. T.N. Nagabhushan, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at his farm land in Tagadur tomorrow (June 5) at 10 am