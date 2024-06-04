Mysuru Police Premier League Cricket – Season 4: CAR Kings XI emerges champions
Mysuru Police Premier League Cricket – Season 4: CAR Kings XI emerges champions

June 4, 2024

The City Police, who were busy with providing security during the election campaigns and during the polling held for the 18th Lok Sabha, took some time off to display their cricketing skills at the Season-4 of Mysuru Police Premier League (MPPL) Cricket Tournament at Police Firing Range here on Sunday.

In the final, the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Kings XI team defeated Lakshmipuram Police Station Phoenix team to emerge as the Champions of Tournament.

A total of 12 teams took part in the Tournament with a total of 72 matches. The matches were being played between 6 am and 9 am to enable Police personnel execute their duties after playing their matches.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and DCP (CAR) Maruthi distributed the prizes to the winners.

Awards

Man of the Series: Rajesh; In Final – Man of the Match: Vishnu; Best Batsman: Ravish and Best Bowler: Durga.

