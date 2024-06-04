Traffic violation and fine collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Clarification needed

June 4, 2024

Sir,

The news item “74,915 cases booked in 28 days” on Mysuru – Bengaluru Highway (Star of Mysore dated June 2) is concerning both in terms of the violations and the number and method of booking of cases.

While a majority of cases relate to not wearing seat belts (57,057 cases) and are rightly to be penalised, the sheer number of cases booked beg a question if, even those who follow the rules and use common sense in matters of speed and lane discipline are being penalised by the new system of ANPR cameras indiscriminately.

First of all there were confusing rules issued by authorities for lane change so far, like which type of vehicles have to use left, middle and right lanes. Though it is commonly understood that heavy vehicles like buses and trucks have to use the left lane, many a time this rule is followed in the breach making car drivers use the left lane for overtaking.

Is this also considered an offence and fined by the automated camera system? Or, is overtaking in any lane like in other National Highways permitted?

Coming to the speed limit on this highway which is 100 km/h, though it is very modest compared to National Highway speed limits which is 120 km/h, is any vehicle crossing 99 km/h penalised, even while overtaking certain slow moving vehicles which are obstructing free movement?

It is very difficult to drive exactly at a speed which does not cross 100 km/h and yet be able to overtake a slower vehicle. So there needs to be some tolerance to this speed limit while booking a car for over-speeding. Is the new system configured accordingly?

Now coming to the most important part of fine collection, it is mentioned in the report that the fines are automatically deducted from the FASTag accounts of the vehicle.

If this is true, can the authorities clarify by which rules this has been implemented? FASTag is for road usage and it cannot be used for deducting fines. Imagine a situation where one has less balance in FASTag account and all the amount gets deducted. What happens in the next toll plaza can only be imagined when the vehicle gets stuck in the middle of the toll plaza for insufficient or zero balance.

I request both NHAI and the Traffic Police to please clarify on the above points so that the really traffic law-abiding drivers know what they have to do and are not penalised unnecessarily and unjustly. Also, a kind request to the authorities: let this road which was meant to be an Expressway and tolled like an Expressway, be people-friendly and not out of their reach.

– Shivaram Nayak, Hebbal First Stage, 2.6.2024

