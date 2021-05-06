May 6, 2021

Narendra Sen Singh (85), retired Scientist E1 in Fruits and Vegetables Technology at CFTRI and a resident of J.P. Nagar, passed away on Apr. 30 in city. He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was the Founder-Member and former President and Secretary of District Table Tennis Association and had also participated in the Asian and WVC Veteran Championship besides winning a gold medal in National Veterans Doubles event. He was also an ardent photographer.

Last rites were held in city, according to sources.