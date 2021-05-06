K. Ravi Kanth
Obituary

K. Ravi Kanth

May 6, 2021

New Delhi: K. Ravi Kanth, Joint Director of Electronic Media Production Centre (EMPC) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, passed away yesterday at Hyderabad.

Ravi Kanth was instrumental in internationalising the Gyan Vani activities in Karnataka with the broadcast facilities from the All India Radio Stations at Bengaluru and Mysuru, besides setting up the state of the art programme development studios at IGNOU Regional Centre, Bengaluru and Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru. The Gyan Vani (GV) FM Radio was conceived in 2001 as a network of educational FM Radio Channels across the country. He had also held various positions in the electronic media at both National and International levels.

