National Voters Day celebrated in city: 26,782 new voters enrol amidst COVID

January 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 26,782 new voters have been added to the voters list of Mysuru city in 2020. This number has been achieved despite lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, said MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde. Efforts will be made to add more voters, he said and appealed to all 18-year-olds to enrol.

He was speaking at National Voters Day programme organised by MCC, District Administration and Zilla Panchayat at Town Hall here this morning. Many new voters were enrolled with the help of technology. Of the 26,782 new voters, 2,597 are physically challenged, he added.

The National Voters Day (NVD) is celebrated on Jan. 25 every year since 2011, to mark the Foundation Day of Election Commission of India on Jan. 25, 1950. The main purpose of the celebrations is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for new voters. This year’s theme of NVD is ‘Making our voters empowered, vigilant, safe and informed.’

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the event, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ramachandra D. Huddar regretted that most voters do not exercise their democratic right.

“We see a voting percentage of 40 to 50 percent in every election. 100 percent voting leads to good governance and good nation-building activity,” he said calling upon the urban and rural citizens to come out and vote in large numbers.

“While there are some who genuinely cast their vote, many people sit back and relax on voting day, and others are cajoled into voting for particular candidates. Hence, the importance of voting is lost,” Judge Ramachandra D. Huddar regretted.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that apart from 26,782 new voters, the District Administration is looking at creating voter awareness. As part of the event, Additional DC B.S. Manjunatha Swamy administered oath to the new voters while the dignitaries symbolically distributed voter ID cards to a few new voters.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions held as part of Voters Day to students from High School, PUC and Degree. Coupons for purchasing books worth Rs. 1,500, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 were distributed to winners of various categories.

Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, DDPI Dr. Panduranga, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP) Secretary Krishna, MCC Council Secretary R. Rangaswamy and others were present.

Prior to the stage programme, students, holding placards on the importance of voting, took out an awareness jatha from Palace North Gate to the Town Hall.