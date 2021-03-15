NEP provides jobs for students in places of study: UoM VC

March 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The co-operation of Government, teachers and administrators was must for the effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, opined Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM).

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘NEP-2020: Future and way forward,’ at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here recently.

The VC said that the State Government should have laid more stress on NEP in its recent Budget. Funds were required to improve quality of education and research. The Policy has been framed on the lines of developed nations and many stalwarts like, Dr. K. Kasturirangan have worked hard. Need of the hour was to impart skill development training for degree-completed students. Since academic system has changed, the syllabus must also be redefined in tune with present day demand.

Number of courses must increase as and when the admission of students goes up. It was possible to take the higher education to everyone provided both online and distance education get their due importance, he added.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that one of the prominent features of the NEP has been job creation along with education. In western countries, jobs are made available in places of learning and that will happen here too. Brain drain can be effectively checked through the NEP. A Technical Committee must be set up to design the courses by keeping in view the future of students and society and prepare a blueprint. Teachers have to prepare themselves everyday to teach students, the VC noted.

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Administration), UoM, delivered introductory speech.

Prof. Yashwant Dongre, retired Professor, Department of Commerce and Dr. B.S. Padmavathi, Director, Centre for Educational & Social Studies, Bengaluru, were the resource persons.

Prof. M.K. Lokanath, Professor, UoM and Prof. Janardhan were also present on the occasion.