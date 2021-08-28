NEP will transform the education system in India: UoM VC

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day workshop on ‘Syllabus formulation for BSW (Bachelor of Social Work) course as per the requirements of the NEP-2020’ has been organised by the Department of Studies (DoS) in Social Work in University of Mysore (UoM).

Vice-Chancellor of UoM, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar inaugurated the workshop this morning and addressed the gathering.

He said, “The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29th July 2020, will transform the education system in India. The NEP 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century and aims to address the many growing developmental imperatives of our country. This Policy proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, including SDG4 (Sustainable Development Goal 4), while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.”

“The NEP gives scope for skill-based, multi-disciplinary educational environment besides multiple entries and exits. It is based on the principle that education must develop not only cognitive capacities — both the foundational capacities of literacy & numeracy and higher order cognitive capacities such as critical thinking and problem solving — but also social, ethical, and emotional capacities and dispositions. Social Work is a discipline which uses its intervention of Social Case Work, Social Group Work, Community Organisation, Social Work Research, Social Welfare Administration and Social Action to solve individual and societal problems,” informed Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

He further added that scope of Social Work is wide ranging from solving societal problems up to policy making. Today and tomorrow, the DoS in Social Work has organised a workshop for the members of Syllabus Framing Committee and for all the stakeholders of this discipline.

Tumkur University VC Dr. Y.S. Siddegowda, Bangalore City University VC Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and others were present during the inauguration.