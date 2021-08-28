Over 10,000 students write CET in Mysuru

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Common Entrance Test (CET-2021) for admission to under-graduate professional courses (barring Medical and Dental courses) such as Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Architecture, Horticulture etc., in Colleges of Karnataka, began today at 19 centres spread across the city and nine other centres at Taluk Headquarters in the district, with all COVID-19 Government SOPs in place.

A total of 10,536 students had registered for CET-2021 in the city and district. On the first day today, Biology paper was held in the morning session (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Mathematics paper in the afternoon (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm), with each question paper carrying 60 marks.

Tomorrow (Aug. 29), Physics exam will take place in the morning session and Chemistry in the afternoon. The Kannada language exam only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadigas will be held on Aug. 30 at just six places in the State.

The 19 centres in the city included JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram, Marimallapa’s PU College on Seetha Vilas Road, Teresian College, Government PU College, People’s Park, Nazarbad, Maharani’s PU College, N.S. Road, SBRR Mahajana PU College, Jayalakshmipuram, D. Banumaiah PU College and Sarada Vilas PU College, among others.

In the State, nearly 2.02 lakh students have registered for the exam, which is taking place at 530 centres spread over all the 34 educational districts.

All the centres in the city were sanitised ahead of the exam and all the examinees were required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as proper wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing. Only 12 students were allowed to write the exam in a room.

Mysuru DDPUE D.K. Srinivasmurthy and other Departmental staff visited some of the exam centres.

Tight Police security was provided around all the exam centres. The City Police have enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mt. radius of all the centres from 6 am to 6 pm on both the days for ensuring smooth conduct of the exam and no unauthorised person is allowed to move around or carry objectionable articles in the vicinity of the centres. Also, all photocopy shops in the vicinity of exam centres have been asked to shut down today and tomorrow.

With no II PU exam conducted this year (2020-21) due to COVID crisis and the PU Department having passed all the registered PU students and declared results based on their performance in 10th standard, I PU and II PU internal marks, the State Government has said that the admission to professional courses this year will be based purely on the performance of students in CET-2021.