New DC holds first election meeting

Officers liable for criminal action if election rules are flouted, warns Sivakumar

Mysuru: K.B. Sivakumar, who took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru on Monday, held his maiden election meeting with Sectoral Officers at ZP Hall this morning.

Days even before the election dates are announced, the DC told officers to stick to the rules and not deviate from the set path. Sivakumar, with this stern warning, has hinted to officers that he is a stickler for rules and violations will not be tolerated.

The day-long meeting- cum-training programme was attended by Sectoral Officers from all the eight Taluks of Mysuru. Additional DC T. Yogesh, Assistant Commissioner Shivegowda, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G. Jagadeesha and others were present. The media, was however, not allowed inside the meeting.

Addressing officers, Sivakumar said that the Election Commission had issued tough guidelines and has sought officers to conduct free and fair polls without any room for controversies. “A week before the elections, all you officers will be given magisterial powers similar to Additional DC and Tahsildars. You are expected to take ground-level decisions. Please keep in mind that the decisions you take must not hamper the smooth polling process,” he said.

Explaining the Election Commission directives, the DC told officers that they would be liable for criminal action if wrong decisions are taken and if rules are flouted.

“All the officers must study the Representation of People’s Act 1951 to know what become rules and what becomes a violation. Any officer who is a party to electoral malpractices directly or indirectly will be punished,” he warned.

On Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, Sivakumar asked the officers to know the machines so that their functioning is monitored. “Avoid conflicting statements and stick to the guidelines issued to you. Do not allow rumour mongering,” he said.

Asking officers to visit all the polling stations under their jurisdiction he said that they must visit the stations immediately. “Do not sit inside your office and give a report. Visit each and every polling booth to see if the booths are safe and there are no offices of political parties within its 200 metres. The Election Commission has directed to mandatorily construct ramps for the physically challenged persons to move in wheelchairs to the voting counters. Ensure that all the booths will have such ramps and if there is no such facility, report to the Tahsildar and get the ramps constructed,” he said.

Sivakumar asked the officers to check if proper communication equipment, mobile towers and landline telephone facilities, electricity and water facilities are available at each polling booth. “Report if there is a history of poll boycott, poll violence and incidents of politicians influencing voters. For this sectoral officers must coordinate with the Police and submit reports of sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths,” he said.

The new Deputy Commissioner is staying at the Government Guest House at Nazarbad as his predecessor D. Randeep is yet to vacate the official DC Bungalow near Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road as he is still to take over as Hassan DC.