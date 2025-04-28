New Lions Club inaugurated

April 28, 2025

Lions Club of Mysore New City, sponsored by Lions Club of Mysore Garden City, one of the oldest Lions Clubs of Mysore, was inaugurated recently by District Governor Ln. N. Subramanya after induction of new members and installation of the new team under the Presidentship of Ln. S. Kiran. Picture shows the newly inducted Lions with dignitaries from Lions International District 317 G.

Sitting from left – front row: Ln. B.S. Suresh, Ln. B.V. Suresh, Ln. K.B. Bhaskar (Member – District Cabinet), Ln. Pooja Modi, Ln. Uma Kiran, Ln. Dr. Sreekala Chandrahas, Ln. Rajanna, Ln. Anil Kumar Modi (newly installed Treasurer) and Ln. Hirachand Jain. Sitting from left – middle row: Ln. Shilpa Ravikumar, Ln. V.C. Ravikumar (Region Chairperson), Ln. K.N. Puneethkumar (District Cabinet Treasurer), Ln. Devegowda (Past District Governor), Ln. Vani Subramanya (First Lady of the District), Ln. N. Subramanya (District Governor), Ln. Uma Shankar (President – Lions Club of Mysore Garden City), Ln. S. Kiran (newly installed President), Ln. Krishne Gowda (Past District Governor), Ln. Mathidevakumar (Second Vice District Governor), Ln. C.D. Krishna (District Cabinet Secretary), Ln. K. Ravi (Zone Chairperson) and Ln. K. Chandrahas (newly installed Secretary). StanDing from left: Ln. Jagadeesh, Ln. Sagar, Ln. Nandakumar, Ln. B.N. Satish Kumar, Ln. N.M. Manjunath, Ln. R. Krishnamurthy Naik, Ln. K.N. Jagadeesh, Ln. V.P. Lakshminarayan and Ln. Narasimhamurthy.