New Mysuru DC takes charge

Mysuru:  K.B. Sivakumar, a 2010 batch IAS Officer, took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru District here yesterday.

Sivakumar took over from D. Randeep, who has been transferred as Hassan DC.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Sivakumar had earlier served as the DC and ZP CEO at Vijayapura, as Assistant Commissioner at Indi in Vijayapura district and as Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Bengaluru.

Soon after taking charge, he said that he would strive to make Mysuru a citizen-friendly city.

MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, ADC T. Yogesh, Muzrai Tahasildar S.N. Yathiraju, Tahasildar Ramesh Babu and other officials were present.

K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh too greeted the new Deputy Commissioner.

 

March 13, 2018

