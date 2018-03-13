Convocation over, fresh applications invited for Mysore Varsity VC post!

Mysuru: Even as the 98th convocation of the University of Mysore was held yesterday in the absence of the Governor-Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor and a regular Vice-Chancellor, the selection to the post of the 25th Vice-Chancellor is going to be further delayed. The Higher Education Department, it is said, has called for reconstitution of the Search Committee to select the new VC and also called for fresh applications from aspirants to apply for the post of the VC.

The Department is said to have directed the University to call for fresh applications for the VC’s post as the Governor had rejected the names of the three aspirants that the earlier Search Committee had recommended.

With March end deadline to apply for the post, the Department wants a new Search Panel and selection of new VC to be over by the first week of April.

However, sources in the University said that the whole process of finalising the list of the eligible aspirants, the reconstitution of the new Search Committee will all take time and the process of selecting the VC cannot be done before April first week.

The official said that the Model Code of Conduct will kick in once the election date for the forthcoming Assembly elections is announced in the second week of April. Once that is announced, the selection process will also be delayed and hence, University of Mysore will not have a regular VC for at least another five months.

The tenure of former Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa ended on Jan.10, 2017. The then senior most Dean Prof. Yashwantha Dongre assumed charge as In-Charge Vice-Chancellor and his term ended just a month later. Then it was the turn of Prof. Dayanand Mane who took charge as the In-Charge Vice-Chancellor, whose term ended on Nov. 22, 2017 and then Prof.C. Basavaraju took charge as the In-Charge VC on Nov.23, 2017.

It may be recalled that the Search Committee headed by former VTU VC Prof. H. P. Kincha to select the Vice-Chancellor for University of Mysore, had met in Bengaluru on Mar. 3.

Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala had sent back the names recommended by the State Government for University of Mysore and Bangalore University asking them to send fresh names some time back.