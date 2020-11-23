New Police Commissioner’s Office building all set for inauguration by CM tomorrow

November 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly constructed City Police Commissioner’s Office building at Nazarbad is all set for its inauguration after much delay. Keeping the heritage perspective in mind, the imposing building is constructed at a cost of Rs. 19 crore and will be inaugurated tomorrow evening by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The City Police Commissioner’s Office was earlier functioning in the nearly a century-old building known as Band Bungalow as it was the Office of the Police Band, where musicians in the Police Department were practicing before it was converted as the Police Commissioner’s Office. As there was a vacant land next to it, a decision was taken to construct a new building and the work order was sanctioned in Dec. 2013.

On June 12, 2014, ground breaking ceremony (guddali puja) was performed and Rs. 16.76 crore administrative approval was given following which the construction commenced.

In January 2018, an additional grant of Rs. 2.60 crore was also released and the architectural Police Commissioner’s Office construction was completed. Though the new building was to be inaugurated in March 2018 by the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, it was cancelled due to unforeseen reasons.

The Band Bungalow in Nazarbad from where the City Police Commissioner’s Office functioned earlier.

Attractive architecture

The new building with attractive architecture is constructed on the lines of Lalitha Mahal Palace. The building has six small domes on its sides with a big dome in the centre and the new ivory white coloured building is spread over 4,268 sq. ft. Simon and Associates are the architects and the building was constructed by Manipal Energy and Infrastructure Limited. The new eco-friendly building is constructed in the 19th century heritage style.

The Traffic CCTV Monitoring Unit at City Police Commissioner’s Office building.

Ground Floor

As one enters the main gate of the new building, a reception desk welcomes them on the ground floor. The City Police Commissioner’s Office is situated on the left side and the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) to the right. The DCP’s Court Hall is also located on the same floor. The Police Commissioner’s Personal Assistant’s chamber, guard room, an auditorium with about 150 seating capacity and photography wing function here.

Police Band practicing in front of the illuminated building.

Cellar

From the ground floor, there is a lift and stairs to the cellar and the first floor. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 (Crime and Traffic), City Crime Record Bureau, Computer Section, Server Room, Store Room, Passport Section, Assistant Administrative Officer, Accounts Section, Salary Section and General Section are located in the cellar.

First Floor

On the first floor, the Wireless Division, City Police Control Room, Traffic Automation Centre, Traffic CCTV Unit, Fingerprint Unit, ACP and DCP Offices of Fingerprint Unit and Library are located.

Facility for the movement of Police Officers’ vehicles and Department vehicles are provided by laying two separate roads from the main gate of the building.

Picture shows the City Top Cop’s Office.

Park

The works on the park in front of the new building is in progress. Ornamental plants which act as fences in park borders have been planted and pathways have been laid for the public to walk.

Benches have also been installed in the park for the public to rest. Also, a wide range of ornamental and flowering plants have been planted inside the park. A board ‘Way to Public Park’ is placed near the entrance of the main gate.