From marriage hall to exam hall

November 23, 2020

Bride writes competitive exam on her wedding day

Madikeri: While it takes days together for any newly wed to come out of the celebration mood and complete the rituals related to the wedding ceremony, this bride from Madikeri had to complete her marriage rituals early in the day to make sure that she did not miss to attend the competitive exam that coincided with her marriage date.

The ambitious bride is Swathi, a resident of Ashokapura, who went directly from the marriage hall to the Junior College in Madikeri to write a competitive examination, after completing her wedding rituals, yesterday. The competitive examination for the selection of DCC Bank staff had coincided with the date of her marriage with Suresh from Madhuramma Pattana in Suntikoppa. The marriage was held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Madikeri.

The auspicious timing was fixed so that it did not clash with the timing of the examination. Swathi and Suresh entered into wedlock between 6.30 am and 9 am on Sunday and Swathi later came to the exam hall directly, in her wedding attire.

Swathi Suresh said that she had been preparing for the competitive exam from the past several months. The marriage rituals were performed in short, so that she did not lag behind the schedule of the exam. Swathi expressed her confidence in clearing the exam.