New public library to open in 6 months

Mysuru: The new building of Mysuru City Central Library which is taking shape on the People’s Park premises at Nazarbad opposite Government Guest House, is set to be thrown open to the public in the next six months. It is a two-storeyed building and the construction work of the structure is nearing completion.

Seventy-five percent of the works have been completed and works are on to fix doors, windows and interiors. Floor works will also be taken up. The new library building is being built at a cost of Rs. 5 crore at an area of 300X400 feet inside the park. At present, plastering works of the walls is being undertaken.

The works of the building was initiated in 2012 and the government has released Rs. 4 crore and Rs. 25 lakh has been released from State Library Fund. The Mysuru City Corporation has to pay Rs. 75 lakh that has been collected as Library Cess, said Chief Librarian of City Central Library B. Manjunath who is also the Deputy Director, Department of Libraries, Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Manjunath said that a proposal has been sent to the State Government to release an additional fund of Rs. 2 crore. “Once completed, the new building that is being constructed in heritage style will be another landmark in Mysuru that will disseminate knowledge,” he said.

The existing building of City Central Library on Sayyaji Rao Road has no scope for separate sections and the existing sections are narrow and congested. Also, there is no room for toilets and other facilities. The new building will have separate sections for children, competitive exams, newspapers and magazines, besides an exclusive section for physically handicapped.

“Separate sections have been earmarked to store books and special reference rooms have been created. On the First Floor, there will be an office for the Deputy Director, Department of Libraries, a spacious hall to conduct events, office of Chief Librarian, a room for technical tea. Space has been allotted on both floors to store books. Toilets have been provided on both the floors,” he said.

The new building will have facilities for authors and publishers to release their books and hold literary sessions.

“It will be a treasure trove for school and college students and people aspiring for competitive examinations. We are expecting a footfall of three to four thousand per day to the library and a canteen will be constructed for the convenience of visitors,” Manjunath added.

It may be mentioned here that Mysore Grahakara Parishat had opposed the construction of the library inside the park as it violated the Karnataka Parks, Playgrounds and Open Spaces (Conservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

However, Manjunath said, the project had clearance from the High Court of Karnataka. “There is a provision for utilising 5 percent of a park’s space for public use like a library. The Mysuru City Corporation has issued a licence for the new library building while the Heritage Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner had also cleared the construction,” he added.