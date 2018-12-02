Mysuru-Bengaluru 8-lane National Highway works to start on Jan. 8

Bengaluru: Works on the project to construct an eight-lane National Highway (NH) between Mysuru and Bengaluru will start on Jan. 8, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said yesterday. In all, it will be a 10-lane Highway with four lanes and two service roads on either side.

Reviewing National Highway projects in Karnataka, the CM directed the officials to expedite the process of getting required clearances for the project to widen the highway. The meeting was attended by Public Works Department Minister H.D. Revanna, senior officers from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the State government.

It may be recalled here that the foundation stone for the ambitious road widening project was laid in March 2018. Land acquisition was one of the biggest hurdles for the much-delayed project. The NHAI — the agency executing it, will build roads between the two cities and the new roads will be in addition to the existing lanes. The project is likely to take 2.5 years to complete. The scope of the work also includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges, and four Road Over Bridges.

At the meeting, the CM was told that 80 percent of the land acquisition had been completed for the project and the remaining 20% was under progress. However, the project is yet to get environment clearances.

Officials have been directed to get the Forest Department clearance required for some parts of the Highway. The CM also directed the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) and Revenue Department officials to complete pending works in their respective departments in co-ordination with the Deputy Commissioners.

Traffic density has increased the duration of travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Once the eight-lane highway project is completed, the commute time between the two cities is expected to reduce significantly.

Additional Chief Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD) Rajneesh Goel said: “The meeting primarily focussed on sorting out certain issues for executing the project. It could be taken up only after 80% of the identified land was acquired, and that has been already achieved. There were issues of relocating a water pipeline in Mandya. Instructions have been given by the Chief Minister to the department concerned to take necessary action.”

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway is a 10-lane road spanning 140 km, with by-pass roads for major towns such as Channapatna, Mandya and Srirangapatna.