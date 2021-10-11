Newly laid road washes away along with stored sand, jelly stones

October 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The water tank at Vijayanagar First Stage leaked and lakhs of litres of drinking water spilled onto the streets yesterday. The water flow destroyed the road that was being newly laid. It later turned out to be not a water leak but water was intentionally emptied to restore a malfunctioned valve.

Road works are in progress from the Ring Road, Vijayanagar Main Road and Jayachamaraja Road till Kalidasa Road. Following repeated complaints from commuters and residents about the pathetic condition of this residential-cum-commercial area with many linking roads to the city centre, repair and relaying works were taken up spending crores of rupees.

The road had deep potholes and for a few days, residents and commuters were witnessing repair works in full pace and the asphalting of the road from Sub-Registrar’s Office till the Kalidasa Road was to be taken up next. As thousands of gallons of water leaked from the water tank, the asphalting works that were taken up two days back washed away along with sand, jelly stones and other materials stocked up by the side of the road.

Though the officers from Vani Vilas Water Works were alerted about the heavy leakage, they told the residents that the repair works of the tank do not come under their purview. Later an officer responded that it was not a water leakage but the water was let out from the tank to the storm water drain. However, all the water flowed onto the road.

Corporator K.V. Sridhar said that the valve of the water tank was damaged and as such, water could not be efficiently supplied to areas. The tank had to be emptied for the valve to be repaired and as the drainages were narrow, water flowed onto the road, he added.

Due to the water flow, many areas including Vijayanagar First and Second Stage, Hebbal, residential pockets of Krishnadevaraya Circle did not receive their daily quota of water yesterday. However, the malfunctioned valve was rectified last night and supply was restored today morning, said Vani Vilas Water Works Executive Engineer Suvarna.