September 11, 2024

Nisar Baig (78), former Deputy Mouzan at Jamiya Masjid on Irwin Road and a resident of Rajivnagar, passed away on Sept. 9 in city.

He leaves behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza was performed yesterday at Masjid Hazarath Meer Hayath in Mandi Mohalla after Zohar Salath (1.30 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.