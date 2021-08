August 8, 2021

Madikeri: Following increase in COVID positive cases in Kerala, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Charulata Somal has banned bus services from Kodagu to Kerala.

The DC has stated that no buses from Kerala can enter Kodagu and similarly no buses will go to Kerala.

The decision in this regard was taken following steep rise in Corona cases in Kerala. Inter-State passengers will have to undergo screening at check posts in district borders, the Deputy Commissioner added.