Second day of weekend curfew: Mysuru wears a near-deserted look

August 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government ordering a 56-hour weekend curfew (from 9 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday) in the districts of Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada, which share border with Kerala, Mysuru city wear a near deserted look today, with hardly a few people and vehicles venturing on to the streets.

While essential shops and services were open till 2 pm, all other non-permitted category of shops, commercial establishments and businesses were shut for the second straight day today.

Though Hotels and Restaurants, which come under essential services, were open, only takeaways were allowed and there was no sit-in dining service.

Public transport too was available only on a low scale, with the KSRTC operating a few buses based on passenger demand.

As Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham had halted bus service to Kerala State and Kodagu district as a precautionary and safety measure in view of COVID-19 pandemic, no KSRTC buses operated to Kodagu and Kerala.

Though buses operated to destinations such as Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Chiikamagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere etc., there were hardly a few passengers and as such, the KSRTC authorities plied buses on a low-scale, cutting down on regular trips.

As tourist spots and other popular tourist destinations in and around the city were closed, these places, which were buzzing with activities just a couple of days ago, painted a deserted picture today, thanks to the weekend curfew.

Overall, the weekend curfew in the city was successful, with less people venturing out of their homes and a few vehicles plying on roads. The weekend curfew ends at 5 am tomorrow (Monday) morning.